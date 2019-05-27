© John Minchillo | AP



ElectionGuard's real purpose is to "secure" American elections for candidates friendly to the establishment, especially the military-industrial complex.

Explaining ElectionGuard

The "private" company whose only investor is the Pentagon

© Matt Rourke | AP



CDT will serve as a home for VotingWorks until it becomes its own non-profit entity. This partnership means VotingWorks is working closely with the CDT's experienced team to rapidly ramp up operations and begin in earnest the development of affordable, secure, open-source voting machines for use in US public elections."

Election systems are now being increasingly seen as a theater for warfare between competing nation states. So, if you are DARPAand your reason for existence is to create hi-tech weapons for the future, then you are going to be looking at electronic voting systems as a theater of war where the country could be attacked by a foreign adversary. That explains why DARPA is involved.



But DARPA and some of these companies involved can also be seen as foes of Americans' popular will... We can hypothesize about what's really going on and what their intentions are, but clearly the Pentagon R&D Lab for war should not be anywhere near America's electoral system because it represents a huge and powerful and unaccountable force in the American political system whose interests often run counter to democracy.



The fact that we are handing over the keys of American democracy to the military-industrial complex - it's like giving the keys to the henhouse to a fox and saying, 'here come in and take whatever you want.' It's obviously dangerous."

From mind control to vote control?

© Ted S. Warren | AP



ElectionGuard isn't immune to manipulation

Right now, for example, they're hawking expensive and completely unnecessary ballot-marking devices (BMDs) that turn your votes into a barcode, a code that no voter can read or verify. Very slick but yet another level of non-transparency, another step away from public, observable vote-counting, and another vector for fraud.



I've spent the last 17 years examining vote-count patterns and drawing attention to a parade of egregious red flags indicative of computerized vote-count manipulation. It has been a system designed for concealment and about as non-transparent as a process can be. It would be great if more advanced technology would bring transparency at last, as Microsoft seems to promise.



But what I see so far is even more complexity - encryption that, whether open source or not, requires the most rarefied experts to penetrate or understand. And just a short step to full-on internet voting - even more convenient and about as secure as, say, Facebook.



Pending a demonstration showing with perfect layperson-accessible clarity how a third-party entity can verify aggregate vote-counts without having to take on faith some step in the pipeline (individual verification that 'your' vote was 'counted' is a useless bell-and-whistle), it still feels like the same old 'trust us' game. I'm willing to be persuaded but the historical context here is very cautionary."

A malleable crypto-system is one in which anyone can intercept a cipher text, transform it into another cipher text, and then decrypt that into a plain text that makes sense. Malleability is generally considered undesirable in a crypto-system. Imagine you're trying to send the message 'I love you' to your friend using encryption. You encrypt it and send it off. But, it is intercepted by a hacker on the way. All they see is some cipher text, but they can change that cipher text to something that will decrypt to 'I hate you' when your friend tries to decrypt it. That is why malleability is not usually wanted."

Open source inevitably has bugs and vulnerabilities that are there accidentally because all code has vulnerabilities. This is true for open source and closed source systems. Open source just means that people can look at it, but then that code has to be run through a compiler that actually runs an executable program. So there you already have a degree of abstraction and separation from the open source code. But even if the executable code and the source code are the same, there are bugs which can be exploited.



So, what open source does is give a veneer of openness that leads one to think that thousands of people have probably vetted the code and flagged any bugs in it. But, actually very few people have the time and the ability to look at this code. So this idea that open source code is more transparent isn't really true because few people are looking at it."

Microsoft's ties to Israeli military intelligence

© Moti Milrod



ElectionGuard a bloodless coup for the military-industrial complex

If we define election infrastructure as critical to the nation and we are directed by the president or the secretary, I can apply our capabilities in partnership with others - because we won't be the only ones, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI - I can apply those capabilities proactively with some of the owners of those systems."

Whitney Webb is a MintPress News journalist based in Chile. She has contributed to several independent media outlets including Global Research, EcoWatch, the Ron Paul Institute and 21st Century Wire, among others. She has made several radio and television appearances and is the 2019 winner of the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism.