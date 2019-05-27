© AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Iraqi President Barham Salih has received an invitation from his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, to visit Iran, during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the presidential office said."The Iranian Minister presented an invitation from President Rouhani to President Barham Salih to visit Tehran to follow up the common dossiers," the presidential office said in a statement, published on its official website late on Saturday.According to the statement, the Iranian foreign minister said during the meeting that Tehran was interested in expanding cooperation between the two countries, and conveyed Iran's support for Iraq.the presidential office added.On Saturday, Zarif held a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in Baghdad, and then attended talks with Salih.Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Sahaf told Sputnik on May 15 that Baghdad was ready to act as a mediator between Iran and the United States to help the two countries improve their relations.In the face of an alleged threat coming from Tehran, the United States boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf earlier in May, deploying a bomber task force and an aircraft carrier to the region.