Pakistan's PM Imran Khan told Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a phone call that both states should work together for 'betterment" of their people. It comes after a crisis in February almost saw the nuclear powers go to war.During his talk with Modi, Khan wished for India and Pakistan to strive for "peace, progress and prosperity" in the region, Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mohammad Faisal said.Faisal added that Khan "expressed desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their peoples."The neighbors came dangerously close to a full-fledged war in February. India sent jets into Pakistani territory to bomb what it said were camps of the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which had earlier killed 40 policemen in a terrorist attack in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.A week later, the hostilities escalated into an open aerial combat, coupled with cross-border shelling. An Indian pilot was shot down over Pakistan, but later handed over by Islamabad to India.Indian officials accuse Pakistan of harboring and aiding JeM and other militant groups that carry out attacks on Indian soil. Islamabad strongly denies this.