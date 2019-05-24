© AHMAD ISMAIL



Those in Segamat who are not fasting and planning to eat out at stalls in the neighbourhoods during fasting time be warned!MPS president Mohd Masni Wakiman said the council was working with the Segamat Islamic Religious Department to track down those not fasting and enjoying food, especially at stalls under the MPS' supervision."There are 185 licensed stalls and food outlets under MPS at 15 locations. These include Segamat, Bandar Putra IOI, Segamat Baru, Jalan Segamat Muar, Taman Yayasan, Buloh Kasap, Jementah, Batu Anam and Bandar Utama," he said at the Segamat MPS office here yesterday.Masni added that the 32 enforcement officers included two officers who were good at making roti canai, tea and mee mamak."Once the order is sent, the enforcement staff will secretly capture the image of the individual or group of people enjoying the food, and immediately contact the Segamat Islamic Religious Council."The MPS does not want to be seen as not making an effort to handle the issue of Muslims eating in the open during Ramadan. Not only is it disrespectful to Islam, it also reflects badly on MPS as the act is committed at stalls under its supervision," he added.Meanwhile, Segamat kadi Baharin Jalal appreciated the effort shown by other agencies in safeguarding the image of Islam."I advise food traders not to allow Muslims to eat at their stalls during the day (during Ramadan). The action of this small number of Muslims is shameful and gives the wrong impression of Islam in the eyes of those from other faiths."