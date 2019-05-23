© Kyle Patterson/Rocky Mountain National Park



© Rocky Mountain National Park



Colorado's lingering and robust snowpack will prevent Rocky Mountain National Park from opening its famed Trail Ridge Road by its annual goal of the busy Memorial Day weekend.Crews will continue plowing away at the road that reaches more than 12,000 feet,The Bear Lake Trailhead, located at 9,475 feet, still has 35 inches of snow. No one was seriously hurt. However, the Bear Lake Road as well as the Wild Basin Road to the summer trailhead are open. The road near the Twin Sisters Trailhead is not yet open.Snowbanks of up to 20 feet are common when crews start to reconnect the 48-mile road. Presently, their are drifts of 3 to 9 feet across the road.Crews from the east and west sides of the park began their quest to meet at the Alpine Visitor Center in mid-April.Park spokesperson Kyle Patterson said crews work 10-hour shifts with about seven hours of active plowing, since it takes time to drive up and back from where plows leave off each day.Last year, it opened May 24, which was week earlier than in 2017.Trail Ridge Road, which was completed in 1932, had as its earliest opening on May 7, 2002, and its latest on June 26, 1943.Despite the snow, at lower elevation, the three reservation campgrounds in the park —Moraine Park, Aspenglen and Glacier Basin on the east side — are full for the weekend.Timber Creek Campground on the west side of the park is available on a first-come, first-served basis.For further roads information, contact the park's information office at (970) 586-1206 or the Trail Ridge Road status recorded phone line at (970) 586-1222. Visit the park's website at https://www.nps.gov/romo.Trail Ridge Road opening dates:2018: May 242017: May 312016: May 282015: May 292014: May 232013: May 242012: May 142011: June 62010: May 282009: May 212008: May 232007: May 252006: May 242005: May 212004: May 202003: May 232002: May 72001: May 252000: May 23Source: RMNP