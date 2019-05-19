Much of the harvest has been lost due to the lack of waterThe drought in the Mexican state of Yucatan has put the agrarian sector up against the ropes.The situation has been made worse by the lack of official support from the State Secretariat of Rural Development, which, to date, has not provided producers with any economic subsidies or material means, such as inputs, fertilizers, seeds, chemicals, or electrical resources to be able to implement irrigation systems in the fields.A representative of the producers stated that the lack of official support was causing the ruin of the producers from Yucatan, and that he hoped the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), will provide official support to the fruit and vegetable sector in the face of this exceptionally devastating drought.According to the president of the Association of Horticulturalists of Yucatan, Jose Filomeno Tejero Poot,Source: tribuna.com.mx