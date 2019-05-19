graph
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 was recorded in the South Pacific east of New Caledonia, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said today, but there were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warnings.

The quake was recorded 179 km (111 miles) east of Tadine in the Loyalty Islands at a depth of 14 km (9 miles), the USGS said.

Source: Reuters