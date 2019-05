© Facebook, AFP

"these are actors that were essentially facilitating deception, and they appear to be commercially engaged to do this. That type of business does not have a place on our platforms so we are removing them from the platform and our teams will continue to investigate to look for other instances of this type of behaviour, [whether] for commercial or other strategic purposes."

An Israel-based campaign to meddle in the elections of several African, Asian and Latin American countries has been uncovered by social media giant Facebook.Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, told reporters that the platform hadGleicher also told reporters that Haaretz reported.For its part, the Times of Israel quoted Gleicher as saying that:Archimedes' operations are thought to haveIt is thought that the campaign has spent over $800,000 on Facebook adverts since 2012.Relatively little is known about Archimedes Group. The Washington Post noted thatThe website also features a vague description of the group'sThe Washington Post added that Archimedes is headed by Elinadav Heymann, citing Swiss negotiations consultancy Negotiations.CH.Facebook's Gleicher said he could not speculate as to whether Archimedes' motives were political, and as yetHowever, given- questions to this effect are likely to be raised going forward.In January, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Chad to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries, which were severed in 1972. Speaking at a press conference before his departure,claiming that such an initiative "greatly worries, even greatly angers" Palestinians and the wider Arab world.often including lucrative arms deals, memorandums for economic cooperation and the use of airspace which will significantly shorten flight paths for commercial Israeli airlines -particularly in the run up to Israel's general election which took place last month.