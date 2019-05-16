© Twitter / Protección Civil Seguridad

The active volcano Popocatepetl, located in Central Mexico, has emitted a large column of ash and smoke after a volcanic explosion rocked the fiery mountain.Popocatepetl, which literally translates from Aztec as "smoking mountain," has been very active over the past years, frequently emitting ash and spewing lava into surroundings. The most recent full-blown eruption occurred back in March, when the mountain emitted a whole cloud of hot gas and ash, that reached some 2,500 meters high.