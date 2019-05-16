Bundestag energy and economy chief Klaus Ernst of Die Linke party accused the US of behaving as if Germany is its colony, as Washington tries to bully Europeans out of buying Russian gas.
"Those measures don't only target Russians, they deliberately target Europeans, for example German energy companies involved in Nord Stream 2," he said at a conference on the prospects of energy cooperation between Russia and the EU, organized by the Russian Gas Society - an association of Russian energy companies, relevant research institutions and local administrations.
US officials, including President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Berlin ambassador Richard Grenell, have mounted an offensive against the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that is expected to be completed in 2019. With the stated goal of countering Russian "leverage," they are threatening European companies with sanctions if they continue investing in the project.
"The actions of the US ambassador to Germany are simply unacceptable," Ernst said, as cited by Russian media.
It's as if Germany is a US colony.The real goal, according to Ernst, is to make the EU buy American gas instead: "The Americans are using politics to realize their own interests in this field."
The threats have had no effect so far, with Nord Stream 2 construction continuing to surge ahead. The Gazprom-owned pipeline's operator stated that each of its European partners, which include German, French, British, Dutch and Austrian companies, have invested around a billion euros in it.
Speaking of other economic measures in place against Russia, Ernst noted that the US is the only party that wins from them.
"There are currently discussions about this in the Bundestag economy committee, and it is growing stronger - how sanctions against Russia can be lifted. Neither Germany, nor Europe is interested in these sanctions. The only ones winning from these sanctions are the Americans."