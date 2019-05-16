© Reuters / Axel Schmidt



It's as if Germany is a US colony.

Only the US - not Germany or the EU - is interested in economic sanctions against Russia, the head of the Bundestag's economy and energy committee has said. German MPs are looking at ways to lift the restrictions, he added.Bundestag energy and economy chief Klaus Ernst of Die Linke party accused the US of behaving as if Germany is its colony, as Washington tries to bully Europeans out of buying Russian gas.US officials, including President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Berlin ambassador Richard Grenell, have mounted an offensive against the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that is expected to be completed in 2019.The real goal, according to Ernst, is to make the EU buy American gas instead:The threats have had no effect so far, with Nord Stream 2 construction continuing to surge ahead. The Gazprom-owned pipeline's operator stated that each of its European partners, which include German, French, British, Dutch and Austrian companies, have invested around a billion euros in it.Speaking of other economic measures in place against Russia, Ernst noted that the US is the only party that wins from them.