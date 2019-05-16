© Amber Smalley/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The U.S. military Tuesday disputed earlier comments by the British deputy commander of the U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, saying they didn't reflect current intelligence about the threat posed by Iranian-backed militias.The coalition "has increased the force posture level for all service members" in Iraq and Syria and "is now at a high level of alert as we continue to closely monitor credible and possibly imminent threats to U.S. forces in Iraq," Urban added.Ghika had declined to say whether the coalition had raised its formal threat posture.In the earlier briefing, Ghika had been quick to insist his comments didn't contradict messaging from the White House and Pentagon, which last week claimed it had intelligence of impending Iranian-sponsored action against U.S. forces and interests, including in Iraq.Asked to square his statements with assertions by the White House and U.S. Central Command that the threat to U.S. troops in Iraq from the militias is increasing, Ghika insisted that "we're on exactly the same page," adding later, "I don't think we're out of step with the White House at all."Ghika acknowledged that Iranian-backed militias are among the threats the coalition routinely considers in assessing how to defend its troops."We've reviewed them obviously in light of the events of the past week or so," he said of the coalition's security measures. "We find them completely satisfactory and we don't intend to change them."