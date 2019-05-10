Residents all over Kingman heard a very large boom last night about 9:15 p.m.Reports poured in from Facebook with people saying the boomAnise Wight, from Kingman, said on Facebook that the loud explosion was sometime after 9 p.m."I live near Ames and Melody," said Wight. "I checked to make sure a neighbor's house didn't blow up."Another resident, Kari LeeAnn, said she heard it and went outside."I saw what looked like lightning by the mountains from the northwest, so I thought it was just thunder," said LeeAnn. "I thought it was weird when I realized there wasn't hardly any clouds above me."Members of the public speculated on what the loud noise was. Their guesses ranged from a meteor, a pipe bomb, a methamphetamine lab explosion, a shed exploding, homemade hot air balloon bomb, gunshots and of course, aliens. But no one knows yet.At one point last night, Kingman resident Melissa Krump thought she had it figured out. She sent her son to do some investigating.The Mohave County Rattler reached out to the police and fire departments. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still ongoing."We responded to several different calls from different areas in the North Kingman area of citizens that heard the loud noise, but found nothing that would point to any specific type of occurrence," said the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. "Nothing is confirmed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing."The Kingman Fire Department said they do not know what caused it yet either."We are aware that crews were sent to investigate several different possible sources in the North Kingman area, but were unable to locate anything," said Oscar Lopez, community risk reduction specialist for KFD.In short, the investigation is still ongoing. The Mohave County Rattler will keep you posted as information comes in.