Is John Bolton about to get the Iran war he's always wanted, or is he on the verge of losing his job?



Over the past several days, President Trump's national security adviser has made comments and issued statements about Iran and Venezuela that are usually reserved for the run-up to military campaigns.



Yet Bolton's boss doesn't seem to be playing along.

"The president is so dead set against military engagement anywhere, and Bolton is so dead set on military engagement, it has left the administration speaking without one voice and overall being sort of feckless."

Jason Rezaian engages in a bit of wishful thinking of his own: There is an understandable desire to see Bolton and Trump sharply at odds over foreign policy, but I'm not sure why anyone thinks it is happening. In the L.A. Times article cited earlier, there is a quote from former ambassador Christopher Hill where he says something similar: Trump presumably doesn't want to start a multi-year, extremely expensive war that could also throw the economy into a recession. No one ever knowingly opts for a bloody debacle. The absurdly optimistic hawkish expectations of a quick and easy triumph are always dashed on the rocks of reality, but for some reason political leaders believe these expectations every time because "this time it's different." Even if you aren't an opponent of Trump, you should be unhappy with the way Bolton has been operating for the last year. His mismanagement of the policy process is a bad joke. If Bolton gets his wish and the U.S. starts a war with Iran, he may not be in that job for much longer, but the damage will have already been done. Instead of counting on Trump to toss Bolton overboard, Congress and the public need to make absolutely clear that war with Iran and Venezuela is unacceptable and Trump will be destroying his presidency if he goes down that path in either country.