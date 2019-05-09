© Matt Marton, AP



A default judgement against R. Kelly has been withdrawn after his lawyers say the singer didn't respond to a lawsuit because he's illiterate.Cook County Judge Moira Johnson reinstated the civil sex abuse lawsuit Wednesday after Kelly's attorneys, Raed Shalabi and Zaid Abdallah, said the embattled singer didn't respond because he couldn't read the documents, according to the Associated Press and Chicago Sun-Times."The Defendant suffers from a learning disability that adversely affects his ability to read, in essence he cannot," Shalabi and Abdallah said in an April 26 filing obtained by the Sun-Times."Once we found out there was a judgment against him we filed a motion to vacate right away," Shalabi added.The lawsuit was filed by one of Kelly's alleged four victims in his criminal sexual abuse case. She has been identified only as "H.W."He was released after three days behind bars after someone came forward and paid the the overdue amount."He's not a deadbeat dad," Kelly's attorney Lisa Damico told reporters after Wednesday's hearing, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. "All he wants to do is do right by his kids."