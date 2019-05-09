Earth Changes
Non-migratory red-legged thrush from the Caribbean turns up in Lantana, Florida
Naples Florida Weekly
Thu, 09 May 2019 09:40 UTC
"Red-legged Thrush. Lantana Nature Preserve; many birders on it."
That was enough to send birdwatchers flocking to Lantana Nature Preserve recently when the bird, seen only one previous time in North America, was spotted.
The red-legged thrush was seen April 25 by a man from Arizona who photographed it at 7 a.m. At first, he thought it was an exotic species, but confirmation from two other birders revealed what he had found, a news release said.
Word of the sighting was spread through online messaging and the birding website eBird, and birders and photographers lined up to see the bird until the preserve's closing that evening.
Birders arrived the next day, but the bird had moved on and has not been seen since. "You have to try and come as quickly as you can when the alerts go out," said Paul Waller, who was one of the first to respond to the alert.
The red-legged thrush, a non-migratory Caribbean species, is a blue-gray bird with a bright orange-red eye-ring and red legs. It is found mostly in the Greater Antilles and Bahamas, but also on Dominica, in the Lesser Antilles. The bird has a tendency to turn its tail somewhat upwards at least part of the time, and likes to walk or run, but will fly away if disturbed. It is found in different forested habitat with some differences in preference among the islands, but tolerates disturbed areas such as partial cutting or second growth.
The appearance of the red-legged thrush in Palm Beach County marks only the second time the species has been seen in the states. Storms and winds can sometimes produce the appearance of Caribbean birds like the red-legged thrush and other birds.
The cuckoo's range is limited to South America, and news of the second official North American sighting spread quickly via instant messaging. The cuckoo stayed for five days, permitting hundreds to see it.
- Extremely rare TWO-HEADED albino turtle on farm in Bangkok, Thailand
Should I be asked whether I would propose the West, such as it is today, as a model to my country, I would frankly have to answer negatively. No, I could not recommend your society as an ideal for the transformation of ours. Through deep suffering, people in our own country have now achieved a spiritual development of such intensity that the Western system in its present state of spiritual exhaustion does not look attractive.
