Health & Wellness
Lab grown meat backed by Bill Gates to hit shelves in first US state this summer
Alt Health Works
Fri, 03 May 2019 00:01 UTC
The first commercially available GMO crop was the "FlavrSavr" tomato, which was scrapped due to consumer and corporate rejection.
Since then, many other GMO crops, foods and similar experiments have made their way to store shelves, unlabeled and not tested for long-term safety.
These crops and foods were rushed to market even in spite of warnings from the FDA's own scientists, as detailed in the popular book 'Altered Genes, Twisted Truth' by public interest attorney Steven M. Druker.
The latest lab grown food development is a far different type of experiment, however, with sights on rocking the foundation of one of the most profitable industries in the United States: the meat industry.
And now, one Bill Gates-backed project is ready for its close-up, and will be sold on store shelves for the first time this summer.
Mississippi to Become First State to Sell Lab Grown Meat
The San Leandro, California-based Memphis Meats company's lab created meat products, which have historically been made with GMO yeast, will be available on store shelves in Mississippi this summer.
The report did not say what types of meat would be sold, and Memphis Meats did not respond to a request for more information.
Memphis Meats is backed by Bill Gates, Richard Branson, venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson and others. It has the goal of researching and eventually providing "clean meat" to consumers to lessen the need for animal agriculture.
Tyson Foods also invested in Memphis Meats in January 2018, with hopes of bringing it to a larger customer base.
The company's website lists cell-based meatballs and cell-based poultry as two of its recent milestones, along with the funding it secured from Gates, Cargill and Branson.
Only Two States Expected to Label Lab Grown Meat
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson told ABC-16 news that the state will be one of just two (along with Missouri) to utilize 'Truth in Labeling' standards, enabling customers to know what they're eating.
"Come July 1 we're going to make sure every product in our grocery stores across the great state of Mississippi, if meat is being sold that in fact it is real meat and if it's not meat they can't call it meat," Gipson said.
Dr. John Neiswinger, an Assistant Professor of Biology at Belhaven University in Jackson, said that public perception and cost have been the two biggest hurdles to lab grown meat thus far. But the technology has advanced fast, and now the lab grown meat experiment is about to become reality.
"It seems like it was kind of a science fiction type thought in the past, but you know, technology has gotten so much better now that we're able to do this, relatively I guess easily," Neiswinger said, noting that the first hamburger cost about $330,000.
The new products from Memphis Meats are expected to be affordable, although they may not be labeled in the vast majority of states.
Comment: The terrible solutions to fabricated problems continue to roll in, with many set to make a tidy profit on the deception. Don't believe the hype - eat real meat!
See also: