Three locally made bombs and 100 grams of ammonia were found buried in the backyard of a mosque at Welipenna last night, police said.The explosives were recovered during a joint operation carried out by the STF and the police.Police said a 42-year-old suspect was arrested over the recovery of explosives.Meanwhile, the police seized 16 circuit boards of high technology, 16 SIM cards, several compacts discs, computer accessories and a car in a house at Pirivena Mawatha in Mount Lavinia.Police said each circuit board had the capacity to contain 12 SIM cards.They arrested a 52-year old man along with the items.