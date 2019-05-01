© ANTARA FOTO/David Muharmansyah/pras



Ten people were reportedly killed and eight others were missing after flood swept through several parts of Bengkulu province on Friday (April 26),The 10 consisted of two from Bengkulu city, six from Central Bengkulu district. and two from Kepahiang district. Chief of the Bengkulu Provincial Disaster Mitigation Board (BPBD) Rusdi Bakar said on Sunday.among districts in Bengkulu and between the province and other provinces, including South Sumatra and Lampung.Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah said on Saturday the floods hit almost all districts and cities in the province."I call on the rank and file of the district and city governments to act. The first thing to do is to rescue the affected people," he saidAll rescue workers have been deployed to help the evacuation of the affected residents and minimize the impact of floods and landslides, particularly on vital roads, he said.He added that heavy-duty equipment from the Public Works and Housing Office has also been sent to landslide sites. However, since its number is limited, he called upon plantation and mining companies in Bengkulu province to send heavy equipment to the affected areas.