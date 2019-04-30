© Reuters / Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has filed a criminal complaint in Ecuador, accusing the diplomatic staff at the London embassy of spying on the whistleblower before leaking illegally obtained data to a third party for extortion.Naming three officials of the diplomatic mission, including Ambassador Jaime Marchán, as well as four members of Promsecurity,The matter is "very sensitive and complicated" Ecuadorian lawyer Carlos Poveda told reporters after filing the case in Quito, asking for the judiciary to investigate the case. The lawyer did not reveal to whom the Australian's personal information had been leaked to, but noted that that the Spanish authorities are already investigating the extortion scheme."The Ecuadorian government accused Mr. Assange of espionage inside the embassy, as it turns out that the espionage came from inside the embassy," Poveda said.