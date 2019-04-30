© Twitter / DanieleRaineri



A suspect arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Kerala has admitted to be following Sri Lankan bomber Zahran Hashim. The Sri Lankan Cleric behind attacks in Colombo has radicalised several Indian youths in different parts of South India. The Easter attacks, claimed by ISIS, have resulted in death of over 250 people in Sri Lanka.The accused identified as Riyas A alias Riyas Aboobacker (29), a native of Palakkad in Keralaand has also followed the speeches of Zakir Naik., a statement from the agency said."Riyas has been in online contact with absconding accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla @ Abu Isa for a long time and has been following his audio clips including the clip which he had circulated on social media platform instigating others to carry out terror attacks in India. He revealed that", the NIA statement added.NIA had earlier received inputs that a group of four persons has been in contact with some of the accused viz. Abdul Rashid, Ashfaq Majeed, Abdul Khayoom etc who had already migrated to Afghanistan and Syria. After verification, NIA carried out searches at three places on Sunday., said an NIA spokesperson.The case was registered in July 2016 following the disappearance of 15 youths from Kasargod and their subsequent migration to ISIS. In this module, 14 persons to Afghanistan and one person to Syria. Accused Riyas Aboobacker will be produced before NIA Court, Kochi on Tuesday, officials added.Riyas also claimed that he tried to convince other members of the module to follow Hashim. "The suspect is well versed with Tamil and followed Hashim speeches and videos inspiring. He tried to rope in others but could not convince as they didn't know Tamil", an official said adding that they are interrogating Riyas to ascertain likely targets in Kerala.Sources however clarified that Hashim never travelled to SL and has not met Hashim. "He has been frequently travelling to Tamil Nadu and may have been in contact with IS module in the southern State, " an official added.