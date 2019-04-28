© Reuters/Yuri Gripas



The White House had "not one whisper of scandal" under President Barack Obama - that's what former VP Joe Biden would have one believe as a selling point for his presidential run. Wait, is that the sound of fact-checkers typing?Biden said on Friday of his time at Obama's right hand,Biden was speaking on The View, a day after announcing his campaign for the presidency in 2020. The studio audience cheered and host Joy Behar chimed in, calling Barack Obama "amazing." Of course, Biden is hardly going to besmirch his former partner on live television, and the view of presidents past tends to soften once they've left office.But one has to wonder if the busy liberal fact-checkers would want to correct the Democrats' favorite candidate, as his administration racked up its fair share of scandals during Obama's eight years at the helm.Although Obama was not the first US president to deploy drones on the battlefield, he was a drone enthusiast from the outset, describing the killer robots as "effective," "indispensable," and "the only game in town," andThe whole world became a battlefield. Drone strikesOf these strike zones, only Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria were active battlefields. At least four American citizens were killed, including a 16-year-old boy in Yemen, struck two weeks after his father.according to figures from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.Technically, it was all legal, of course - afterThis Fast and Furious had nothing to do with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. Instead, it wasthat Obama and then-Attorney General Eric Holder desperately tried to keep a lid on.The plan backfired. Federal agents lost track of most of the 2,000 guns, which wound up being used in murders on both sides of the border, including the slaying of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry in 2010.But the Obama administration was non-apologetic. Instead, when the Republican-controlled House kicked up a stink,when Holder was cited for contempt of Congress.Years later, Mexican authorities are still finding 'Fast and Furious' guns at cartel crime scenes.As a Senator, Barack Obama condemned the Bush-era Patriot Act for violating the rights of American citizens. Once in office,Much has been written about Obama's expansion of the surveillance state, and his administration'sbut perhaps most personally embarrassing was the revelation - via WikiLeaks - thatIn an angry exchange with Obama,Suitably chastised, did Obama move to disarm the US' surveillance apparatus before leaving office?Days after Obama's January 2017 farewell speech,These communications include internet traffic intercepted through thegathered abroad.When it comes to totting up the scandals of the Obama years,But Joe Biden would have the voters believe that it is Donald Trump who "will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation."