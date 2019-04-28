Puppet Masters
Biden: Obama WH was 'scandal-free'. Here are some of the bigger ones he conveniently forgot!
RT
Sat, 27 Apr 2019 19:23 UTC
"The thing I'm proudest of," Biden said on Friday of his time at Obama's right hand, "Not one single whisper of scandal...not one, and that's because of Barack."
Biden was speaking on The View, a day after announcing his campaign for the presidency in 2020. The studio audience cheered and host Joy Behar chimed in, calling Barack Obama "amazing." Of course, Biden is hardly going to besmirch his former partner on live television, and the view of presidents past tends to soften once they've left office.
But one has to wonder if the busy liberal fact-checkers would want to correct the Democrats' favorite candidate, as his administration racked up its fair share of scandals during Obama's eight years at the helm. Here're three of the biggest:
Attack of the drones
The whole world became a battlefield. Drone strikes targeted enemies and innocents alike in Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Of these strike zones, only Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria were active battlefields. At least four American citizens were killed, including a 16-year-old boy in Yemen, struck two weeks after his father.
A grand total of 563 strikes killed between 384 and 807 civilians in non-battlefield countries, according to figures from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.
Technically, it was all legal, of course - after the law in question was written by executive branch lawyers and hidden from Congress and the public.
Fast and Furious
The plan backfired. Federal agents lost track of most of the 2,000 guns, which wound up being used in murders on both sides of the border, including the slaying of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry in 2010.
But the Obama administration was non-apologetic. Instead, when the Republican-controlled House kicked up a stink, Holder sought to withhold documents relating to the scandal under subpoena, and Obama later withheld them under executive privilege when Holder was cited for contempt of Congress.
Years later, Mexican authorities are still finding 'Fast and Furious' guns at cartel crime scenes. One of the 19 weapons found at the hideout of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman in 2016 was a gun knowingly allowed into Mexico by the Justice Department.
Much has been written about Obama's expansion of the surveillance state, and his administration's scattergun use of the 1917 Espionage Act to prosecute whistleblowers like NSA contractor Edward Snowden, but perhaps most personally embarrassing was the revelation - via WikiLeaks - that the US government spied on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's phone calls.
In an angry exchange with Obama, Merkel compared the US National Security Agency (NSA) to the dreaded East German Stasi. Suitably chastised, did Obama move to disarm the US' surveillance apparatus before leaving office?
Nope. Days after Obama's January 2017 farewell speech, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch signed an order giving the NSA additional powers to share intercepted communications with the US's 16 other intelligence agencies. These communications include internet traffic intercepted through the NSA's dragnet 'PRISM' program, and phone, email, and satellite transmissions gathered abroad.
When it comes to totting up the scandals of the Obama years, honorable mention goes to the Benghazi attack that killed ambassador Chris Stevens, Hillary Clinton's email server scandal, arming jihadist rebels in Syria, and if Republicans are to be believed, authorizing an FBI spying operation on the Trump campaign in 2016.
But Joe Biden would have the voters believe that it is Donald Trump who "will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation."