Society's Child
Scandal plagued Facebook hires controversial State Department lawyer who helped draft Patriot Act as general counsel
Ari Levy
CNBC
Tue, 23 Apr 2019 01:55 UTC
CNBC
Tue, 23 Apr 2019 01:55 UTC
Facebook announced on Monday that it's bringing in a new general counsel and vice president of communications as it tries to rebuild its image following a year filled with scandals.
The company said Jennifer Newstead, the legal adviser to the U.S. State Department, is joining the company as its general counsel, replacing Colin Stretch, who said last year that he would be departing. Facebook also named John Pinette as vice president of global communications, succeeding Caryn Marooney, who announced her plans to leave in February.
Newstead, who was confirmed by the Senate in December 2017, is a government veteran, having previously worked at the Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Justice and as an associate White House counsel. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Newstead for her service in a statement, without addressing where she was going.
"Jennifer Newstead is an exceptional lawyer who has served the American people, our State Department team, and the Trump Administration faithfully as our Legal Adviser," Pompeo wrote. "Her expertise and sharp judgment on an array of critical foreign policy issues will be greatly missed."
Newstead brings some controversy with her. As part of the George W. Bush administration in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Newstead helped draft the Patriot Act, which granted law enforcement agencies greater surveillance power over ordinary Americans.
Pinette most recently worked as vice president of marketing and communications at Vulcan, the business and philanthropic group started by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Before that, he led communications for Bill Gates' private office and also worked at Google.
Facebook has seen an exodus of top talent since the company became embroiled in controversy following the 2016 presidential election, when the platform was manipulated by foreign actors and flooded with fake news. The company is now trying to regain the trust of users, lawmakers and even advertisers, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has laid out his plans for a "privacy-focused" future.
The company said Jennifer Newstead, the legal adviser to the U.S. State Department, is joining the company as its general counsel, replacing Colin Stretch, who said last year that he would be departing. Facebook also named John Pinette as vice president of global communications, succeeding Caryn Marooney, who announced her plans to leave in February.
Newstead, who was confirmed by the Senate in December 2017, is a government veteran, having previously worked at the Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Justice and as an associate White House counsel. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Newstead for her service in a statement, without addressing where she was going.
"Jennifer Newstead is an exceptional lawyer who has served the American people, our State Department team, and the Trump Administration faithfully as our Legal Adviser," Pompeo wrote. "Her expertise and sharp judgment on an array of critical foreign policy issues will be greatly missed."
Newstead brings some controversy with her. As part of the George W. Bush administration in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Newstead helped draft the Patriot Act, which granted law enforcement agencies greater surveillance power over ordinary Americans.
Pinette most recently worked as vice president of marketing and communications at Vulcan, the business and philanthropic group started by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Before that, he led communications for Bill Gates' private office and also worked at Google.
Facebook has seen an exodus of top talent since the company became embroiled in controversy following the 2016 presidential election, when the platform was manipulated by foreign actors and flooded with fake news. The company is now trying to regain the trust of users, lawmakers and even advertisers, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has laid out his plans for a "privacy-focused" future.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Study finds that women - but not men - seek to actively punish sexualized women
- After Jerusalem and Golan, will Trump recognize West Bank as Israeli?
- China slams Washington's decision on Iranian oil sanctions
- Disney heiress says CEO Bob Iger's $65 million pay package is 'insane'
- Washington making 'bad mistake by politicizing oil & using it as a weapon' - Iranian oil minister
- Backlash finally has Jerusalem promising to 'fix' 18-month-old rule banning minorities from entering preschools
- Scandal plagued Facebook hires controversial State Department lawyer who helped draft Patriot Act as general counsel
- Pelosi dials back impeachment talk while Democratic presidential candidates push it, Sen. Graham needles Dems on message conflict
- Starbucks forced to install needle-disposal boxes in locations across America following OSHA penalties and worker concerns about drug use in bathrooms
- Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Israel's ground forces unprepared for war
- CDC scaremongering: US measles cases approaching record number for the decade
- What Jordan Peterson did for me
- Pakistan losing control? Taliban group's pamphlet warns police to leave South Waziristan area in three days
- FBI docs claim 'Adolf Hitler survived World War II in submarine escape to Argentina'
- Christian Zionism, Trump and the irrational drive towards catastrophic nuclear war
- Why US & Saudi Arabia fear Iran-Pakistan cooperation
- At least 11 killed as strong shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines - UPDATES
- New 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines a day after earlier one kills at least 11
- 'So overboard it should be illegal': Facial recognition in airports begins to draws righteous anger from travelers
- Deadly floods and landslides hit KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape in South Africa - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- After Jerusalem and Golan, will Trump recognize West Bank as Israeli?
- China slams Washington's decision on Iranian oil sanctions
- Washington making 'bad mistake by politicizing oil & using it as a weapon' - Iranian oil minister
- Pelosi dials back impeachment talk while Democratic presidential candidates push it, Sen. Graham needles Dems on message conflict
- Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Israel's ground forces unprepared for war
- Pakistan losing control? Taliban group's pamphlet warns police to leave South Waziristan area in three days
- Christian Zionism, Trump and the irrational drive towards catastrophic nuclear war
- Why US & Saudi Arabia fear Iran-Pakistan cooperation
- 2020 Democratic hopefuls want congress to 'take steps' toward impeaching Trump
- Best of the Web: After Syria & Venezuela, Russian military prepares for Hybrid war
- Trump and PM Khan might have ruined Iranian-Indian relations
- Washington offering $10 million reward in hunt for three alleged 'Hezbollah financiers'
- Elijah Magnier: Why Trump and Netanyahu's 'Deal of the Century' will not go through
- SOTT Focus: The Prosecution of Julian Assange is Infinitely Bigger Than Assange
- Paul Craig Roberts: When evil is triumphant
- Best of the Web: The West's irrational fear of Iran is a disaster waiting to happen
- Best of the Web: Julian Assange's Nightmarish Future
- Galloway: Why I am voting Brexit in the European elections
- Pompeo: US won't seek military intervention in Iran
- Rouhani: Formation of a joint border 'reaction force' between Iran and Pakistan
- Disney heiress says CEO Bob Iger's $65 million pay package is 'insane'
- Backlash finally has Jerusalem promising to 'fix' 18-month-old rule banning minorities from entering preschools
- Scandal plagued Facebook hires controversial State Department lawyer who helped draft Patriot Act as general counsel
- Starbucks forced to install needle-disposal boxes in locations across America following OSHA penalties and worker concerns about drug use in bathrooms
- What Jordan Peterson did for me
- 'So overboard it should be illegal': Facial recognition in airports begins to draws righteous anger from travelers
- Deadly swine fever spreads throughout China threatening massive pork shortage
- Denmark's richest man loses three children in Sri Lanka bombings - UPDATES
- How fascism comes to America
- Leader of militia on US border allegedly said group trained to assassinate Soros, Clinton, Obama - lawyer says it's categorically false
- Twitterati pounce on MSNBC for sending reporter to pester Mueller near church on Easter Sunday
- German companies view Russia as a 'huge opportunity' in spite of sanctions
- Former diplomat and friend of Julian Assange says he was put through 'hell' at embassy after Moreno election
- SOTT Focus: Indian General Elections 2019: Money, Social Media and Nationalism
- Jewish group vehemently denounces Polish ritual of beating and burning long-nosed effigy of 'Judas'
- Exploding Teslas: Carmaker to investigate video showing parked Model S exploding in Shanghai
- Appeals court rejects Chelsea Manning's effort to leave jail
- Transit worker stabbed on subway platform in New York City following random altercation
- SOTT Focus: George Monbiot, Extinction Rebellion And The Madmen Who Want to Wreck Civilization
- CNN's April Ryan reignites feud with Sarah Sanders, says it's time to 'lop her head off' and fire her
- FBI docs claim 'Adolf Hitler survived World War II in submarine escape to Argentina'
- Archeological treasures found during metro construction in Greece
- State terrorism: CIA docs show UK, France and West Germany wanted to bring Operation Condor to Europe
- Crusader armies were remarkably genetically diverse
- How Easter egg trees almost became an American tradition
- New species of giant carnivore found in Kenya museum drawer
- Çatalhöyük: The Stone Age settlement where humanity took its first steps toward city life
- AIPAC and the US Federal Election Commission
- 6,000 years ago Aegean farmers replaced hunters of ancient Britain
- Megalith tombs were family graves in European Stone Age says new study
- 11,600 year old, 5m tall Shigir Idol may have originally stood tall beside a paleo-lake
- The awkward logistics of cremation in ancient Greece
- Reviewing History Channel's 'Jesus: His Life' - zero scholarship, total propaganda
- Conspiracy theories abounded in 19th-century American politics
- Corbett Report: The Dark History of Minimum Wage
- Another bloody jewel in the British Empire's crown: How India was brutalized during colonial rule
- The truth of Benghazi - Chris Stevens was assassinated
- Ken Starr: Hillary Clinton triggered Vince Foster's suicide
- Archaeologists identify first prehistoric figurative cave art in Balkans
- Cherokee cave writings discovered in Alabama cave
- Huawei rolls out 5G communication devices for autos
- Lightning does strikes twice in the same place surprisingly often
- Recent SpaceX Crew Dragon accident clouds outlook for US domestic astronaut launches
- Discoveries about organelle communication are transforming biology
- How far into space has humanity's voice actually reached?
- Giant prehistoric lion fossil discovered hiding in Kenya's museum
- Previously unknown "proto-hominin" species suggests ancestor of humans evolved in Europe not Africa
- Biologist study finds mercury in predator peregrine falcons
- The fabella, tiny knee bone once lost in humans, is making a comeback
- Comet or Asteroid? Research team finds tiny fragment of a comet inside a meteorite
- Researchers identify genetic causes of poor sleep
- What makes jellyfish mobile?
- Powerful CRISPR cousin accidentally mutates RNA while editing DNA target
- Scientists predict the human brain could be connected to the internet in 'next few decades'
- HeH+: Universe's first molecule finally detected in space
- Researchers restore partial brain function in pig brains hours after death
- Testing Behe's Principle that Darwin Devolves
- Scientists to clone 'Ice Age foal' after finding liquid blood preserved inside its 42,000yo body
- SpaceX contracted by NASA to attempt to 'redirect' asteroid
- New device creates electricity from snowfall
- At least 11 killed as strong shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines - UPDATES
- New 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines a day after earlier one kills at least 11
- Deadly floods and landslides hit KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape in South Africa - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Dead gray whale found beached in Washington waters, 9th in 2019 so far
- Iran facing worst locust attack in 40 years
- Floods kill one person and force 1,500 from their homes in Quebec province
- Large gorsefire breaks out in County Donegal, Ireland
- 2 dead, 1,800 evacuated after floods in Chaco Province, Argentina - almost a foot of rain in a few hours
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Western Australia coldest April day ever recorded
- Snow hits South Africa as temperatures plummet
- Landslide caused by heavy rainfall kills 17 in southwestern Colombia
- Tour of Turkey queen stage summit finish shortened due to heavy April snowfall
- Bali volcano erupts again
- The worst April storm seen in 73 years hits the Costa Blanca, Spain
- Snow blocks roads, damages crops across Lebanon
- Landslide after incessant rain in northern Malawi kills at least 3, injures dozens
- Hundreds lose homes as huge wildfires ravage Russia's Trans-Baikal
- From Anchorage to Fairbanks, April snow is causing havoc on roads in Alaska
- Snow falls in Western Australia's Stirling Ranges in April for the first time in 49 years
- Tornado warning issued as more deadly storms sweep southern US
- Officials baffled over loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Ohio city
- House-sized asteroid whizzes past earth
- Bright green meteor fireball streaks over northern Germany
- Dazzling meteor fireball spotted soaring over Washington DC area
- A meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean, falling off the Moroccan coast
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky in the upper Midwest
- Meteor fireball streaks through Minnesota's night sky
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball recorded over San Antonio, Texas
- Meteor fireball cause of sonic boom heard in northeast Oklahoma
- 'Loud boom' heard in central North Carolina
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bright meteor fireball filmed streaking through Puerto Rico skies
- Very bright meteor fireball fragments over Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Third such event in four months
- Meteor fireball over New Mexico
- Hundreds report daytime meteor fireball over Southeast US
- Meteor fireball recorded over Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Streaking meteor fireball caught on dash-cam over Wisconsin
- Large green meteor fireball captured blazing through Florida night sky
- Green meteor fireball captured by amateur photographer over Tasmania
- CDC scaremongering: US measles cases approaching record number for the decade
- Ability to lift weights quickly can mean a longer life
- Researchers find nearly 1 out of 5 people are misdiagnosed with MS and receive potentially dangerous treatment for years
- New trial evidence suggests government colluded with Monsanto
- Do vegetarians and vegans live longer than meat eaters?
- Nearly half of honey tested contains mostly rice syrup, wheat syrup or sugar beet syrup
- Let there be light: Low-level laser therapy
- The truth about dentistry
- The coming obsolescence of animal meat - Silicon Valley start-ups push more 'schmeat'
- An uncertain future for children: The growing number of special education students in America
- Brooklyn firmly in the grip of measles madness as four more schools are closed, judge refuses to lift vaccination order
- Increasing microbial diversity: We need to stop sanitizing everything and let bacteria back in our lives
- Vaccine researcher addresses unanswered questions about vaccine safety
- Kale is now one of the most pesticide-contaminated vegetables
- Measles insanity: Rockland County court threatens measles patients with $2,000-a-day fine if they don't stay home
- New CDC report shows Autism is still on the rise
- Gender bias is preventing women from getting 'life-saving' (and damaging) statins
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #11 - Dr. Chandler Marrs on Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) - Mitochondria's Gateway to Energy
- Russia registers its first domestically-produced 5-in-1 vaccine, claims to be safer
- Mysterious E. coli outbreak spreads to five states - media barely covers it because there's no vaccine to push on people
- Study finds that women - but not men - seek to actively punish sexualized women
- Theories of consciousness and reincarnation
- Scientists concede that religion is good for your health
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Suffering To Be Happy: The Fool's Paradise of Feeling Good
- Schools in England will have mindfulness and meditation added to the curriculum
- Communication skills: Raising your words, not your voice
- Exploring the frontiers of psychedelics
- Neuroscience reveals 50-year-olds can have the brains of 25-year-olds with meditation
- Humanity's attention span is getting shorter says new findings
- Nature Pill: New study suggests 20-minute nature experience is enough to significantly reduce cortisol levels
- Book review: 'Idea of the World' seeks to bring truth and meaning to our lives
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Fragments of the Divine: Analyzing Jordan Peterson's Conception of the Soul
- Using connection to transform addiction
- On the eve of the great psychedelic debate
- Exercise makes you happier than money, according to Yale and Oxford research
- Rewards warp the brain's inner GPS
- How our bodies remember trauma
- Political correctness strikes again: Many social workers are in denial about child psychopaths
- Sailing into the storm: Acceptance and commitment therapy teaches us how to live a values-driven life even in the face of dark emotions & trauma
- A time for rain: Teaching our children about sadness
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
- Real news story published by CNN on April Fools Day!
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
- Lost in translation: CIA ad seeking Russian speakers mocked for bad grammar
- Resolution introduced by Democrats to impeach Trump
- May the force be with you! Star Wars tune played during Russian mayor's inauguration
Quote of the Day
When I was CIA Director, we had entire training courses on how to lie, cheat and steal.
- Mike Pompeo
Recent Comments
The bizarre synchronicity between the fire & Macron's address is quite strange indeed and left us all with a weird feeling. On last monday...
"They say they are Jews (jew lovers) but do lie for the worship at the Synagogue of Satan."
Flint Residents to Sue EPA Over Water Crisis [Link] #astrology
The Spirit and the Muse [Link]
It is amazing the amount of disinfo coming out of this investigation. The only truth is that there was no Russian state involvement in the 2016...
Comment: Further solidifying the cozy relationship between Facebook and the US government: