© Adeana Rich



a higher number than is usually seen on the entire West Coast.

Another dead gray whale has been found washed up on the beach - this time on the Washington coast at Ocean Shores.Michael Milstein with NOAA Fisheries says it's the ninth recorded stranding of a gray whale in Washington state this year -A necropsy will be performed on the Ocean Shores whale Tuesday to determine its likely cause of death. The working theory is that the whale didn't get enough food over the past months to survive the migration back north.Despite the high number of strandings of gray whales this year, Milstein says the population as a whole is doing very well - in fact, better than ever.