'Where's the justice for Vietnamese victims being destroyed every day by (Monsanto's) toxic chemicals,' asks a senior Vietnamese official.Major General Tran Ngoc Tho, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange and Dioxin and president of its Ho Chi Minh City branch, has sent a letter asking a U.S. court to reverse its earlier ruling in an Agent Orange case.Tho cited the jury's ruling in the U.S. federal court of San Francisco on March 19, 2019, which decided that, who has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.The major general also cited another case where a San Francisco court in August 2018 awarded a compensation ofproduced by the company.While U.S. victims of Agent Orange have been compensated,Tho asked, Vietnam Plus reported.Tho further asks in his letter: "Is all the scientific evidence, with people as living proof, andVietnam has been seriously devastated by wars and accompanying hazards including Agent Orange, a toxic defoliant used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.The defoliant, which its makers said were not toxic while knowing otherwise, contained dioxin, a dangerous chemical linked to cancers, diabetes, birth defects and other disabilities.Tho's letter mentions thatDioxin has deprived people of their right to live. Their children, if they are still alive, are either physically handicapped, deformed, or in a vegetative state, becoming a source of agony and burden on their family and society, Tho said.Agent Orange has not only had a catastrophic effect on Vietnamese citizens, it has also wreaked havoc on the environment.Tho said research conducted by international scientists, including many Americans, has proved this fact. They've gone on field trips and interacted with witnesses, and verifiedfor cleanup operations.He reminded the U.S. trial of Vietnamese Agent Orange victims' lawsuit against 37 US chemical companies, notably Monsanto and, who provided the U.S. army with the defoliant.and assist in overcoming the damage suffered by them and the environment. However,The Vietnamese victims have suffered a grievous blow to their confidence and self-esteem as the U.S., in particular Monsanto and Dow Chemical, among 37 chemical companies, have not accepted their responsibility, the letter noted.Tho expressed his desire that the U.S. court be fair not just to U.S. citizens, but also Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange.He requested the court that the 2004 lawsuit filed by Vietnamese plaintiffs against Monsanto and Dow Chemical, among others, is revisited."I hope the scale of justice is always balanced," he wrote.In May last year, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Air Defense - Air Force Service under the Vietnamese Defense Ministry signed an agreement for a $390-million project for dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa airport, including nonrefundable aid of $189 million from the U.S. government and counter capital from the Vietnamese government.The campaign to decontaminate Bien Hoa is part of a bilateral cooperative effort that started in 2000 to resolve humanitarian and wartime legacies while continuing to strengthen economic, cultural and security ties.However,by Monsanto and other companies.