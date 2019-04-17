NASA's announcement that the "Solar Minimum is Deepening" caused a rash of media articles -- but what does it really mean? With serial multi-billion dollar blows to modern agriculture, we need to start growing our own food.Onion shortages and maple syrup production failures. Farmers are complaining about planting delays after the April blizzard in the US with hashtag #NoPlant19; Prevented Planting acres may be high this season. Saving seeds can save your life. Start growing today.