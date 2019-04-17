The US failed to conduct a blitzkrieg on Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.Now the crisis in Venezuela is on the agenda, the Russian foreign minister said during his speech at the session of the Council for Foreign Policy and Defense Russia, adding that the "American's openly interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states.""The blitzkrieg was not successful [for the US], but the Americans do not give up the goal of overthrowing the government of the legitimate president [of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro]."At the same time, the diplomat said that the"As if they did not understand that they are opposed to the whole world, and not only to Latin America. I believe that such behavior is absolutely unacceptable," he said.On April 12, the United States Treasury Department announced a new wave of sanctions against Venezuela, reaching 4 companies in the country, in addition to nine ships, thus continuing to impose sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector.Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has rejected the Brazilian leader's statements about a possible military intervention in Venezula and asked the Brazilian military to confront "Bolsonaro's madness.""Venezuela absolutely rejects the threats of war and military invasion of Jair Bolsonaro against the noble, peaceful and friendly Bolivarian people," said the president during an event in Caracas.The Venezuelan president also stated that Jair Bolsonaro is a "puppet of fascist" and "imitator of Hitler".Maduro urged the Brazilian military to reject President Bolsonaro's intentions to invade the Caribbean country."I appeal to the people of Brazil, I call all democratic sectors and I ask the military force of Brazil to face the madness of Jair Bolsonaro and his threat of war against Venezuela," said the president.The grave economic and political crisis in Venezuela has been recorded since February 23 of this year, when the country's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela.Several countries, including Brazil, the US and the European Union, have recognized Guaidó. In turn, Russia, China, Turkey and several others supported Maduro as the legitimate president.