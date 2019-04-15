A total of seven bodies have been retrieved from flood waters at different parts of the capital following Sunday's heavy rains.The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said four of the seven bodies were recovered from flood waters at Adjei-Kojo, a suburb of Accra.The truck was carrying several passengers in its bucket - all of whom were rescued.However, the four persons that were travelling in the cabin of the truck drowned.NADMO sources say the truck was swept away by the rapid waters and submerged deep in the floods before rescuers could get to the four persons that were trapped inside.A NADMO-led search-and-rescue operation began around 9 pm Sunday night and continued until the last of the four bodies was recovered around 2 am Monday morning.The Mayor of Tema, Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, has been to the scene of some of the incident and was on the scene when the bodies were retrieved.The three add to the tally of lives lost following last nights downpour.Sunday's downpour, which lasted a little over three-hours, left many parts of Accra flooded.