Severe weather has affected the departments of Antioquia, Nariño, Cauca, Cundinamarca and Huila, leaving 10 people dead, 13 people injured, 1 person missing, 549 families affected, 20 houses destroyed and 384 houses damaged.
Civil Defence in Colombia also reported a massive landslide in Neira, Caldas Department, on 05 April 2019, where at least 3 people died.
Heavy rain and flooding also affected low-lying parts of Florencia municipality in the Department of Caquetá from 07 April, 2019.
Flooding rivers in Vigía del Fuerte Municipality, Antioquia Department, have left several communities isolated since 07 April, according to local media reported.
UNGRD called on the local authorities to prioritise the implementation of contingency plans, such as early warning systems and preventive evacuations. The country's meteorological agency IDEAM has forecast further heavy rainfall over the coming weeks.
Social Media
Por las fuertes lluvias en #Caquetá nuestros voluntarios realizan monitoreos en Florencia luego de presentarse algunas inundaciones leves en sectores bajos de la ciudad.#ListosEnPazOEmergencia #FuerzaNaranja pic.twitter.com/OwTOTOHIdN— DefensaCivilColombia (@DefensaCivilCo) April 8, 2019
En Manizales logramos la recuperación de 3 cuerpos sin vida y 4 heridos que fueron trasladados a centros asistenciales.#ListosEnPazOEmergencia #FuerzaNaranja pic.twitter.com/gqnjCMpK3A— DefensaCivilColombia (@DefensaCivilCo) April 6, 2019