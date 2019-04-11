© KSNV

A mysterious light in the sky was caught on home surveillance cameras in the southwest valley.Was the fiery streak a meteor? A satellite?A doorbell camera from a Rhodes Ranch home caught a streak of light flying across the sky Tuesday morning just after 4 a.m.Southwest resident Shannon Graham said, "Amazing. I haven't seen anything like that. It's pretty cool to see that.""They are not as uncommon as you think. I remember growing up. We would go outside and put lawn chairs out and watch the meteor showers", she says.Was the fireball caught on video a meteor?We reached out to different astronomy agencies and could not get a confirmation.Skywatching enthusiasts on social media say at the time of the recording there was a scheduled launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Airforce Base. They say it's also possible the streak was a section of a satellite falling to earth.Chelsea Yelp is just happy she got to see the mystery light over the skies of Las Vegas.Las Vegas resident Erin Moga watched the video. He says sights like this are what makes Las Vegas special."It's always good to look up", says Moga.