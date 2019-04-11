Fireball over Las Vegas
© KSNV
A mysterious light in the sky was caught on home surveillance cameras in the southwest valley.

Was the fiery streak a meteor? A satellite?

A doorbell camera from a Rhodes Ranch home caught a streak of light flying across the sky Tuesday morning just after 4 a.m.

Southwest resident Shannon Graham said, "Amazing. I haven't seen anything like that. It's pretty cool to see that."

Shannon Graham lives in the area. Graham says the video of the mysterious streak brings back memories as a child looking up at the sky during meteor showers.

"They are not as uncommon as you think. I remember growing up. We would go outside and put lawn chairs out and watch the meteor showers", she says.


Was the fireball caught on video a meteor?

We reached out to different astronomy agencies and could not get a confirmation.

Skywatching enthusiasts on social media say at the time of the recording there was a scheduled launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Airforce Base. They say it's also possible the streak was a section of a satellite falling to earth.

Chelsea Yelp is just happy she got to see the mystery light over the skies of Las Vegas.

"It's not something you see every day. I think it's why it is surprising", says Yelp.

Las Vegas resident Erin Moga watched the video. He says sights like this are what makes Las Vegas special.

"It's always good to look up", says Moga.