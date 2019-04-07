The footage was shared by the El Refugio restaurant which said even more snow fell on the sierra yesterday.
It comes as a cold snap has swept across the country following a warmer than average winter.
Snow has also fallen on the sierras behind Malaga and areas around Ronda.
Up to 40 cm of fresh snow in Sierra Nevada, southern Spain this morning, April 7. Report: @SKI&DO pic.twitter.com/MYSr7VKaZW— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 7, 2019
The wet weather is set to continue with downpours forecast for tomorrow.
According to weather agency AEMET, there will be cloudy intervals accompanied by showers across the province today and tomorrow.
The more inland areas, however, will experience more intense rainfall and in some areas hail.
Over today and tomorrow snow is expected to fall on anywhere 1,000 to 1,200 metres above sea level.
AEMET added that there will still be periods of sunshine.