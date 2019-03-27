© Reuters /Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta

Despite the fact that they were all heading in the same direction, three US military transport vehicles managed to get into a serious accident in which two of them collided, hospitalizing two soldiers.They did at least manage to get the cars onto the side of the road, which kept traffic flowing smoothly in spite of the embarrassing wreck that left personnel waiting on the hard shoulder next to their expensive damaged equipment.As Trump continues to ratchet up NATO's military budget, one crucial sector he might consider is extra driving lessons. Only about a month ago, seven soldiers were injured, two seriously, when a military transport van rolled over in Karliki, Poland.