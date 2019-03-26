officially classified fluoride as a neurotoxin - in the same category as arsenic, lead, and mercury.

Today, nearly 75% of the U.S. gets fluoridated water from the community system

Aaron Kesel writes for Activist Post. Support us at Patreon. Follow us on Minds, Steemit, SoMee, BitChute, Facebook and Twitter. Ready for solutions? Subscribe to our premium newsletter Counter Markets.