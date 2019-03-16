© NASA/NOAA GOES PROJECT



The most intense blizzard system with lowest pressure readings ever set with record snows, floods and wind speeds since the late 1800's. Winter storm Ulema a once in a century inland bombogenesis that wreaked havoc through the US and Canada. This video explains how the storm evolved , where it passed with destruction in its path and where the remnants are heading. This in my opinion is a Grand Solar Minimum storm.