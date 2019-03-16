A massive late winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to a number of central U.S. states
A massive late winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to a number of central U.S. states Thursday. In affected areas, many agencies are shutting down and urging people to stay off the roads.
The most intense blizzard system with lowest pressure readings ever set with record snows, floods and wind speeds since the late 1800's. Winter storm Ulema a once in a century inland bombogenesis that wreaked havoc through the US and Canada. This video explains how the storm evolved , where it passed with destruction in its path and where the remnants are heading. This in my opinion is a Grand Solar Minimum storm.


