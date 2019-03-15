© Yumna Patel/Mondoweiss

Following Israel's expulsion of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH) observer group from Hebron last month, a group of Palestinian activists from the city formed their own team of observers to fill in the gaps. Issa Amro and his team of observers head out every morning to the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Hebron's Old City and stand watch as children make their way to school. The kids must pass through several checkpoints monitored by armed soldiers, and streets that are patrolled by notoriously violent settlers.In the month since they began their work, Amro's team have been given more than 10 military orders to stop work, and have been attacked by settlers several times. Amro told Mondoweiss that since TIPH was expelled, the situation in Hebron has gotten a lot worse. Mondoweiss followed the team around one morning, and in the span of half an hour, the group, including our cameraman, were attacked and harassed by Israeli settlers, while one international activist who was filming the altercation was arrested by police.