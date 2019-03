not one established newspaper or broadcaster can now compete with a popular YouTube host conducting a conversation from his self-funded studio.

It is always tempting to believe that we live in historic times. It strokes the ego to think that decades from now, people will look back on current events as the starting point of some dramatic, epochal change. As a comedian, professionally cynical and distrustful of epic narratives, I usually dismiss such notions as the delusions of grandeur of an increasingly narcissistic generation. Yet as I sat glued to my computer last week, watching Joe Rogan and Tim Pool interrogate Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and the company's global lead for legal, policy, and trust and safety-Vijaya Gadde-I could not shake the feeling that I was witnessing a historic moment.Our faith in a cadre of well-trained media professionals, able to set aside their biases to report on and analyze the big stories of our age, hasn't just eroded. We no longer have any confidence that such impartiality is possible. Into this breach have stepped the YouTubers and podcasters who clearly and openly state their biases, who do not pretend to be impartial but rather acknowledge their ideological starting points and then seek to have good-faith discussions with people from across the spectrum.More damagingly still, just as the people have lost our faith in the media, the media has also lost faith in us. The average duration of a TV soundbite has shrunk from minutes in the 1960s to a handful of seconds today. The big feet of the media increasingly believe that we are too busy, stupid or, at best, uninterested to pay attention and they have addressed this by feeding us a nauseating diet of informational cocktail sausages when what we really crave is a side of beef.Another distinction between the MSM and new media is the incredible gulf between them in accountability. Rogan spoke to the Twitter CEO only weeks earlier , prompting a fierce backlash from his fans over a lack of preparation and the perception that he pussyfooted around instead of taking Dorsey to task for Twitter's leftist bias and unfair treatment of conservative voices. Unlike the world's leading publications, which frequently cover up or even double down on their failings - the Covington kids story, the Jussie Smollett hoax - Rogan acknowledged his faults and not only invited Twitter executives back, but also brought along an expert to question them.It says something about the shift in the balance of power that the CEO of one of the world's largest tech companies feels the best way to address the concerns of his customers is to appear on Rogan rather than write an opinion piece in a major newspaper or give a TV interview to a network talk show.While Dorsey's and Gadde's answers were not always satisfactory, one of the most powerful moments in the conversation was Gadde admitting that Twitter has room for improvement and thanking Pool for the "feedback." Even though her answer was mocked extensively (and hilariously) online, a response of this kind would never have happened on the mainstream media.While Rogan should be commended for creating the space for this conversation and Pool deserves kudos for his tenacious questioning, credit should also go to Dorsey for offering himself and his company up for public scrutiny. The discussion was not perfect and we don't know what effect it will have on Twitter's policies, but conversations like this can reduce the temperature of our increasingly frenzied, polarized politics. We know we can't trust the old media to deliver that soothing balm - let's hope the new media can.Konstantin Kisin is a Russian-British comedian based in the U.K. and the co-host of TRIGGERnometry . You can follow him on Twitter @KonstantinKisin