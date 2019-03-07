© Danny Lawson/PA



Contempt of court proceedings are set to be brought against Tommy Robinson after it was deemed in 'the public interest' to do so. The Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox QC MP, concluded today that Stephen Yaxley-Lennon will face proceedings later this month. Contempt of court is punishable by up to two years in prison, and/or a fine.The contempt of court case was referred to the Attorney late last year, by Nicholas Hilliard QC, the Recorder of London.On May 25, Yaxley-Lennon, was found to be in contempt of court.However, he successfully applied to the Court of Appeal for the original finding against him to be quashed.Commenting on his decision, the Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox QC MP, said: 'After carefully considering the details of this case, I have concluded there are strong grounds to bring fresh contempt of court proceedings against Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (AKA Tommy Robinson).'As proceedings are now underway, it would not be appropriate to comment further and I remind everyone that it is an offence to comment on live court cases.'The case has been referred to the High Court which has set a date of March 22 for the first hearing.