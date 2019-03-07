olives
"Tiempo Loco": Argentina's midsummer frost kills crops.

Italian olive production down 57% - growers mobilize as "Orange Vests" to demand government resolve the "frost emergency."

Logistics failures: Jammu/Kashmir growers unable to get product to market after landslides; US shipping stuck in ice.

Banana and Red onion shortages lead to "unprecedentedly high prices."

How to build soil - four approaches.


Sources