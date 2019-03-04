Puppet Masters
UK Labour MP Corbyn assaulted while on constituency visit to mosque
Guardian
Mon, 04 Mar 2019 08:12 UTC
John Murphy, 31, from Barnet, north London, will appear at Highbury Corner magistrates court on 19 March, the Metropolitan police said.
Murphy allegedly screamed: "When you vote, you get what you vote for," as he approached from behind and hit the Labour leader over the head with the egg.
Corbyn had been visiting the Finsbury Park mosque, which is in his constituency, with Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, as part of the annual Visit My Mosque Day. The pair were speaking with community leaders when the incident happened.
Corbyn was unharmed and continued with the planned programme, leaving the mosque with a police escort on Sunday evening.
On Monday he tweeted a photo of himself taking part in the day's event and thanking organisers.
Murphy was reportedly not a regular visitor to the mosque and had been waiting inside the building.
Finsbury Park mosque was the site of a terrorist attack in June 2017 when Darren Osborne, who had been radicalised by far-right anti-Muslim views on the internet, drove a rented van at a group of worshippers, killing Makram Ali and injuring others.
Concerns about potential attacks on politicians have been heightened since the murder of the Labour MP Jo Cox by another far-right terrorist, Thomas Mair, in 2016.
The Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted after the Corbyn incident: "Acts of violence against politicians, loses your argument, lessens your cause and demeans our democracy. It's also just horrid. Don't do it. If you don't agree with him raise your voice not your fists."
Comment: It's been reported that he was 'hit with an egg' but other reports state that the man smacked him in the back of the head while holding an egg. It's notable that many in the UK press are this spinning this assault story and trying to make it sound much less serious than it likely is. However this is to be expected because the UK press has proven itself time and again to be merely a propaganda outlet for the corrupt ruling establishment, and Corbyn, being one of the few dissenting voices in UK politics whose following only continues to grow, poses a serious threat to their rule:
And while the BBC's coincidental 'loss of sound' may seem a stretch, although, of course, it could also just be an error, it's not without precedent: