A man has been charged with assault after Jeremy Corbyn was hit from behind with an egg during a visit to a mosque in London on Sunday.John Murphy, 31, from Barnet, north London, will appear at Highbury Corner magistrates court on 19 March, the Metropolitan police said.Corbyn had been visiting the Finsbury Park mosque, which is in his constituency, with Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, as part of the annual Visit My Mosque Day. The pair were speaking with community leaders when the incident happened.On Monday he tweeted a photo of himself taking part in the day's event and thanking organisers.when Darren Osborne, who had been radicalised by far-right anti-Muslim views on the internet, drove a rented van at a group of worshippers, killing Makram Ali and injuring others.Concerns about potential attacks on politicians have been heightened since the murder of the Labour MP Jo Cox by another far-right terrorist, Thomas Mair, in 2016.The Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted after the Corbyn incident: "Acts of violence against politicians, loses your argument, lessens your cause and demeans our democracy. It's also just horrid. Don't do it. If you don't agree with him raise your voice not your fists."