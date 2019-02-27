© Reuters / Mukesh Gupta



At the moment de-escalation is not plausible. For any de-escalation Pakistan has to take visible action against terror groups.

An Indian air raid on the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir has raised the specter of war between two nuclear-armed nations. One Indian scholar told RT that such raids have happened before and full war is not inevitable."I do not think this conflict is dangerous for the world or for the two countries," Smruti S. Pattanaik, research fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi, told RT. "This air strike and the earlier surgical strike proves that limited military action against the terrorists can be taken" short of resorting to nuclear weapons, she added.This is not the first time Indian aircraft have crossed the line of control partitioning Kashmir, Pattanaik said, noting that air raids had taken place during the 1999 Kargil War.Though China has urged both Islamabad and New Delhi to exercise restraint, Pattanaik believes Beijing will not get involved in the conflict between its southwestern neighbors.