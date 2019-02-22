© REUTERS / Gleb Garanich



A Hungarian official has branded Ukraine's education law "semi-fascist," saying it "tramples" on the rights of minority citizens living in the neighboring country to have access to education in their own language.Gergey Guiyash, who heads Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration, used the harsh words during a media conference in Budapest on Thursday.Responding to questions about Ukraine's upcoming presidential elections on March 31, Guiyash said he hoped a change in power in Kiev would bring about better diplomatic relations, while lamenting that Budapest had been "unable to communicate with the present one." He stressed that Hungary still hoped amendments can be made to the controversial education law., and will be rolled out in stages during a transition period that will run until 2023.Kiev, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied such allegations. In October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin claimed the objective of the law wasn't to forcibly assimilate ethnic Hungarians. Instead, he hoped the law would help open up chances for the self-realization of Ukraine's Hungarian minority.