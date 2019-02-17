Fireball over Sugarland, TX
Have we made first contact? A bizarre sight in the Sugar Land area has some thinking aliens.

A viewer sent us the video above from his dashcam. If you look closely, you'll see what looks to be a fireball falling from the sky.


He captured the moment while driving along Industrial Boulevard Cross near Highway 90 on Tuesday just before 7 p.m.

What do you think? Is the truth out there?