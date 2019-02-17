No live 'News Real With Joe and Niall' show today!
We'll be back very soon with more in-depth analyses of the increasingly crazy state of our world!
Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
ABC13
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 10:03 UTC
A viewer sent us the video above from his dashcam. If you look closely, you'll see what looks to be a fireball falling from the sky.
He captured the moment while driving along Industrial Boulevard Cross near Highway 90 on Tuesday just before 7 p.m.
What do you think? Is the truth out there?
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
Quote of the Day
When we talk about compassion, we talk in terms of being kind. But compassion is not so much being kind; it is being creative [enough] to wake a person up.
Recent Comments
Gov. Toadie 'suggested this power plant was not the only cause of the problem. Coal boilers, car exhausts and other coal-burning plants were also...
Observer: "four horned unicorn" Sounds dangerous! Yep! Said another way, any normal supposed scientist would have at least named/renamed it a...
Makes sense to have a nuclear engine on such a rocket, as it would only increase its yield. (NOW THAT'S THE ULTIMATE IN RECYCLING!) Nuclear...
In all of the articles I've read about in France, I've never even seen a reference to the possibility (indeed, near certainty) that a fair...
A "humanitarian" crack down on Assad's gassing of his own people. Ought to be refered to as a Crock down; or Crock-up. R.C.