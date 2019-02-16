© Kacper Pempel/Reuters



"You can't achieve stability in the Middle East without confronting Iran. It's just not possible. There are malign influences in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq ... The three H's: the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah, these are real threats," referring to groups Iran supports.

Vice-president tells event that EU mechanism to facilitate trade with Iran is 'ill-advised.'as transatlantic tensions over US foreign policy were laid bare at a conference in Warsaw.A scheme the European Union has set up to facilitate trade with Iran was "an effort to break American sanctions against Iran's murderous revolutionary regime", Pence said during a conference on the Middle East organised by the US in the Polish capital.he said.In an unusually blunt and fiery address, Pence called on what he described asThe Warsaw meeting was attended by more than 60 nations, but major European powers such as Germany and France, parties to the landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, refused to send their top diplomats.over which European leaders have expressed frustration at Donald Trump's aid cuts and diplomatic attacks against Palestinians.The US was represented in Warsaw by Pence, Mike Pompeo, Washington's top diplomat, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and special aide on the Middle East. The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, also attended.The Obama administration eased US sanctions on Iran under the terms of the nuclear deal, but Trump reimposed them when he withdrew the US from the agreement last year.Pompeo told reporters after his formal opening statement:Netanyahu had earlier withdrawn a claim on his Twitter account, said to be the result of a mistranslation, that he was in Warsaw to discuss war with Iran.Pence praised other nations for complying with US sanctions by reducing Iranian oil imports, but said the Europeans fell short. "Sadly, some of our leading European partners have not been nearly as cooperative," Pence said. "In fact, they have led the effort to create mechanisms to break up our sanctions.""We strongly disagree," a diplomat from a major European power told Reuters.Netanyahu described the opening dinner at which he sat alongside senior officials from Arab Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, as a "historical turning point".It remains to be seen how far the new alliance can extend to a combined approach to the Palestinian issue. It is expected Kushner will discuss his peace plan with Arab leaders in private as well as at a public session on the sidelines of the summit.Pompeo's call in his opening speech for a new era of cooperation in the Middle Easton the US decision to pull out of the Iran deal, or the planned withdrawal of 2,000 US troops from Syria.In a sign of transatlantic division, Niels Annen, a German minister of state for foreign affairs, said he was skeptical that the conference could deliver results on Iran. "I am hoping for constructive signalshe told reporters.The Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, described the Warsaw conference as "dead on arrival" andA former US ambassador to Sweden, Azita Raji, also dismissed the event, sayingThe Warsaw conference came as theincluding the presence of large numbers of Islamist fighters in Idlib province.The three countries, particularlybut have been uneasily cooperating to find a solution that does not betray their interests.The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Wednesday thatThe composition of the committee, including the role of civil society, has been in dispute for more than a year.