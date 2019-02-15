While the New Mexico Legislature will not convene for its 60-day Regular Session until January 15, lawmakers can start prefiling bills on December 17. You will see unprecedented attacks on your Second Amendment rights from the word go. Your NRA-ILA will alert you to bill numbers and provide links to the content of legislation as it becomes available. But in the meantime, we want to share with you what we already know is coming.



Expect anti-gun politicians to introduce a slew of so-called "common-sense gun measures" - a misleading phrase that gun control activists use in hopes that the public and the media will avoid questioning the bills' enforceability, efficacy, intrusiveness or necessity. (source)

Democrats in New Mexico's state legislature are already rushing to expand gun control.

The state House approved HB 8 last week, which aims to make it a misdemeanor crime to sell or transfer a gun in a private transaction without a background check performed by a third party. A Senate committee has passed their own version of the bill, slammed by gun rights groups, in a party-line vote. (source)

Perhaps the most disturbing of the six bills is House Bill 83.

Under section 5, any law enforcement personnel can ask a court to issue an order stripping any New Mexican of his Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights. It wouldn't even take an "ex parte" secret court proceeding; the request could be made by E-MAIL.



Under section 6, an angry ex-girlfriend can convene a "secret court" (ex parte proceeding) to strip a gun owner of his Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights - without giving the gun owner the opportunity to tell his side of the story to the "secret court." (source)

Gary J. Willis, a 61-year-old Maryland resident, was killed by police when they showed up at his home at 5 am to serve him with a court order requiring that he surrender his guns.



Anne Arundel County Police said Willis answered the door with a gun in his hand. He initially put the gun down by the door, but "became irate" when officers began to serve him with the order and picked up the gun again, police said.



Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokeswoman, said "A fight ensued over the gun." Police claim that as one of the officers struggled to take the gun from Willis, the gun fired but did not strike anyone. Then, the other officer fatally shot Willis, who died at the scene. Neither officer was injured.



Davis said she did not know who had sought the protective order against Willis.



But Michele Willis, the victim's niece, said this was a case of "family being family." (source)

The state law definition of "household member" - unlike federal law - specifically includes a person who is or has been a continuing personal relationship, which applies to dating or intimate partners who have never lived together. The bill would include, as firearm-prohibiting offenses, nonviolent misdemeanors with no physical contact between the parties (like harassment by telephone or email, or criminal damage to the property or jointly owned property of a "household member"). Unlike federal law, this bill would require anyone subject to a protective order to surrender any firearms they own, possess, or control to law enforcement within 48 hours of the order. Not only does this bill impose a mandatory surrender, it authorizes law enforcement to seize any guns that are in plain sight or are discovered pursuant to a lawful search. Similar legislation had passed the Legislature in 2017 but was vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez. Significantly, the 2017 legislation contained other options for affected parties to comply with the firearm surrender requirement, including storing their guns with licensed firearm dealers, or transferring the guns to a qualified third party. These key alternatives are not contained in this bill. (source)

These bills are facing opposition from a powerful force: the Sheriffs.

Similar gun control measures are going to spread like wildfire across America.

Governor Abbott announced his "emergency" agenda items Tuesday and included school safety with an emphasis on "mental health." While no bills have been specified yet, this could easily include items such as "red flag" type legislation that we have been fighting all across the country that allows for gun confiscation simply because a judge decides that you might misuse them in the future. (source)

Legally speaking, our county sheriffs are the last line of defense in the battle for gun rights.

Dagny Taggart is the pseudonym of an experienced journalist who needs to maintain anonymity to keep her job in the public eye. Dagny is non-partisan and aims to expose the half-truths, misrepresentations, and blatant lies of the MSM.