Russian PR manager Oleg Voronin has filed a lawsuit against Reebok Russia, claiming that the controversial "face-sitting" ad promotes "destructive ideas" and undermines moral principles.Talking to RT Sport, Voronin said that there should be some limits and a moral code for PR agencies promoting various brands.Along with criticism directed at the provocative Reebok campaign, the PR specialist admitted that headline-making news contributes to sales growth even if the company is embroiled in a huge scandal."Despite disliking the ad, as a PR specialist I cannot reject that it stimulates sales growth," he said. "It's a common knowledge that big companies turn even bad news into profit. Dealing with black PR [i.e. negative campaigning] I can say that it's possible to slow down sales process, but you can never kill a brand. People forget news very fast."Customers will forget about the scandal, and they will only remember that the brand was widely discussed in the media. So, I'm not surprised that Reebok sales grew," Voronin added.Voronin also doubts the Reebok's claims that the international department was unaware of the slogan used in the Russian ad, insisting that all the promo actions in big corporations are not given the green light without the approval of the brand policy-makers."This is not true. It's impossible that the campaign was not coordinated and approved by Reebok's international department. They are making 1,000 amendments and approvals before releasing anything. Just when they started facing critics triggered by the controversial ad, Reebok management quickly distanced themselves from the scandal saying they were not aware of the concept. They backpedaled throwing the PR manager who had masterminded the ad under the bus. This is very typical for giant brands," Voronin said.Speaking about his chances of winning the legal proceeding against the sportswear giant, Voronin said that the company will at least deliver apologies for the ad, which he deemed inappropriate and insulting."I'm not sure they will pay me a compensation worth of 200,000 rubles, but at least I expect Reebok will apologize and come into agreement with me. But I think it will be a clear message to them that there should be some limits in promotional ads," he said.