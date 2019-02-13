Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said Monday recent rains across the country have killed at least 10 people as 1,800 suffered losses.The weather also sent rocks from high mountain locations rolling down in dangerous mudslides. The central government is sending about 500 tons of food and other aid, and is transferring funds to repair infrastructure, Andina added. Aid is moving slowly, though, as roads are damaged.Most of the infrastructure damage from mudslides occurred in the southern regions of Arequipa, Moquegua, and Tacna, Peru 21 reported. Meteorologist Abraham Levy said the rain's intensity is not related to an El Nino weather eventThe region has seen unusually warm temperatures in the southern tip of Latin America and forest fires in south-central Chile this week.