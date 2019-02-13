© Russian Embassy



"For us, the security of Israel is paramount. Having said that, I am not saying that Israel's unlawful attacks on targets in Syria, including targets that are in one way or another linked to Iran, are legitimate and can be justified. No, we condemn them, they are illegitimate. But this does not mean, again, that we should not care about the security of Israel," the deputy foreign minister stressed.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that they had attacked alleged Iranian arms depots in the area of Damascus International Airport.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.The statement comes after the IDF said that it attacked alleged Iranian arms depots in Syria and several air defence batteries. The attack, according to IDF, was a reaction to an attempted rocket attack on the Golan Heights, which was reported earlier.