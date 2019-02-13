© Sean Weekly



This breathtaking picture captures an ethereal green 'airglow' spreading across the night sky at the precise moment a meteor flashes towards Earth.The stunning scene unfolded over the snowy hills of the Elan Valley in Powys, reflected in the Graig Coch reservoir.The aurora-like airglow - where energy from the sun reacts with chemicals in the planet's atmosphere - appeared in front of a brilliantly clear Milky Way.And just when it seemed the nocturnal scene could not get any more majestic, the meteoroid hurtled into view.Professional photographer Sean Weekly caught the scene while out in the valley on a Saturday night.The 29-year-old said: "It was forecast clear nights for the whole evening and after all the bad snow we have had, I was very much looking forward to heading to my local international dark sky park in Elan Valley."It is truly a beautiful place to experience our stunning night sky."I set out to capture some images with the snow-covered landscapes, which is what I did."I was taking shots for a few hours, before I decided to move my location to the Graig Coch dam and reservoir."The temperature was getting down to below -6C and, eerily, I could hear the water below me cracking and turning to ice."It was quite an amazing moment under the calmness of the dark skies hearing the reservoir turn to ice literally beneath my feet.""I decided to turn my attention to a nice image of our Milky Way galaxy across the reservoir."At first look, I thought it was the aurora, which has been seen here many times."However, the greens and purples in my image are actually a beautiful phenomenon known as airglow."To get the picture, Sean used a Canon 5D4 and a 16-35mm f2.8 mk 3 lens, with a Benro Tripod.He said: "I'm pleased that I caught the meteor as once I first saw it in the air I was hoping that it was during my 30-second exposure."When I saw it back on my camera screen I was pretty excited."