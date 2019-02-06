This stunning meteor was recorded over the Mediterranean Sea on 2019 February 6 at 1:33 local time (equivalent to 0:33 universal time). It was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 72,000 km/h. It began over at an altitude of about116 km over the sea, and ended at a height of around 58 km. The event was brighter than the Full Moon.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project (University of Huelva), operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almeria), La Sagra (Granada), Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Sevilla.