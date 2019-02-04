© REUTERS / Isaac Urrutia/File Photo



Oil hit a two-month high near $64 a barrel as OPEC-led supply cuts andThe Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies began a new round of supply cuts in January. These curbs, led by Saudi Arabia, have been compounded by involuntary losses that the Venezuelan sanctions could deepen."Oil prices have lacked direction in today's trading session because of mixed market cues," said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy in London.Brent crude, the global benchmark, hit $63.63 a barrel, the highest since Dec. 7, but was down 86 cents at $61.89 as of 1410 GMT.U.S. crude hit a 2019 high of $55.75. It later fell $1.18 from the previous close to $54.08."You have the sanctions on Venezuela, on top of," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. "There's no sign of overhang in the crude oil markets."OPEC supply fell in January by the largest amount in two years, a Reuters survey last week found. That offset limited compliance with the output-cutting deal so far by non-OPEC Russia.some analysts said after examining details announced by the U.S. government., lending prices some support."This points to a less pronounced rise in U.S. oil production," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. "The oil market is more or less balanced," he added, citing the drop in OPEC output to a level close to forecast demand for the group's crude.The main drag on prices has been concern about a possible slowdown in demand this year due to a weaker outlook for economic growth and developments such as the U.S.-China trade dispute.U.S. President Donald Trump last week said he would meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming weeks to try to settle the dispute, and there are hopes that the two sides will come to an agreement.