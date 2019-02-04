M6.7 earthquake opens up sinkhole in Coquimbo region, Chile

Residents of Quebrada Las Cañas, Chile, were left terrified after a giant 11 meters in diameter and 17 meters deep sinkhole opened up following the M6.7 earthquake of last weekend. The gigantic crater swallowed up a house and 9 farm animals. In the meantime, a sinkhole estimated at about 80 feet long opened up between two condominium complexes in La Habra, L.A., forcing evacuations.Residents at a La Habra condominium complex say a loud sound late Wednesday, January 23, 2019, made them brace for a strong jolt from an earthquake - but the shaking never arrived.Instead, they looked outside after hearing the jarring sound to see the ground had collapsed. A sinkhole estimated at about 80 feet long opened up between two condominium complexes.Firefighters responded about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of West Imperial Highway and located the sinkhole, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department."It sounded like the starting of an earthquake," said resident Reina Menchaca. "That's what I thought it was, an earthquake, but nothing in the house was shaking."Residents of Quebrada Las Cañas, Chile, were left terrified after a giant 11 meters in diameter and 17 meters deep sinkhole opened up following the M6.7 earthquake of last weekend.Our Earth is crumbling down!